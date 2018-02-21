North Korean Skater Falls, Trips His Japanese Counterpart (VIDEO)

North Korea's Jong Kwang Bom appeared to try to swipe at Japan’s Ryosuke Sakazume after he spilled onto the ice during the preliminary heat of the men’s 500meters speed skating.

17-year-old Kwang Bom crashed twice during the heat. A restart was called after the North Korean lost his footing within seconds, as he immediately looked outmatched by skaters from South Korea, Japan and the USA.

However, during both attempts it appeared that the youngster tried to sabotage the performance of his Japanese competitor.

​The second heat resulted in disqualification of the North Korean athlete. Sakazume, however, took the high road, saying the move was "unintentional" in his opinion.