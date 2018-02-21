Russian Freestyle Skier Wins Bronze in Cross Ski at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russian freestyle skier Sergey Ridzik won the bronze medal in the cross ski tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, bringing the 12th medal to the team of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

Canada's Brady Leman finished first winning the gold medal, followed by Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger who took silver. The Russian athlete finished third at the tournament's final.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games started on February 9 and will last through February 25.