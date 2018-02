GANGNEUNG(Sputnik) - Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva and the ice dancing pair of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyev will skate their short programs in the team competition in the Pyeongchang Olympics, the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Saturday.

Their application was announced at a team leaders' technical meeting in the South Korean city of Gangneung. The ice dancing and women's single performances are scheduled for this Sunday.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off with an opening ceremony taking place in South Korean city of Pyeongchang on Friday.The international sports competition will last through February 25.