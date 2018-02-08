Let the Games Begin: Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Start Prior to Opening Ceremony

While the opening ceremony is still a day away, the Olympic Games have already started in Pyeongchang, South Korea with mixed doubles curling, a sport which is making its Olympic debut.

The 18 days of the Winter Olympic competition began on Thursday at the Gangneung Curling Center, they started with the first ever mixed doubles curling in Olympic history.

There were four games played simultaneously; one was between a Russian husband-and-wife team competing against a US team. The Russians, 2016 world champions Aleksander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova, lost the opening round to the US.

2/8 Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1

2/8 컬링 – 믹스더블 예선 세션 3 경기 결과



🇺🇸USA 9 vs 3 OAR

🇨🇦CAN 6 vs 9 NOR🇳🇴

🇰🇷KOR 9 vs 4 FIN🇫🇮

🇨🇳CHN 5 vs 7 SUI🇨🇭



Congratulations! 축하합니다! pic.twitter.com/reDuzJWop2 — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) 8 февраля 2018 г.

The Russian team wore neutral uniforms with no national insignia with an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) emblem. The International Olympic Committee has forced Russian athletes to compete as OAR's as punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Apart from curling, men's individual ski jumping qualifications also began on February 8. The official opening ceremony will take place on Friday as the Olympic Cauldron is lit with the official flame. The Games will end on the 25th of February with the closing ceremony.