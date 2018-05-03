Germany Starts Preparatory Construction Works for Nord Stream 2

The preparations have been launched just over a month after Berlin gave its go-ahead to the project.

Engineers have started to prepare the construction site for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline by the shore of Germany's coastal resort of Lubmin, a representative of Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik.

The works include clearing, the construction of administrative buildings, as well as preparations for installation works in the landfall zone.

According to a spokesman, activities are being carried out in accordance with corresponding permits.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the EU across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

Some EU countries, including Ukraine and Poland, have continuously spoken against Nord Stream 2, claiming that the project will increase Europe's dependence on imported Russian gas.

The project has also been opposed by the United States, which seeks to export its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.