Register
16:26 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Blogs
    Improving investments

    How to Win in Any Market: 9 Rules For Contrarian Investing

    © Photo
    Get short URL
    by Tactical Investor
    254

    Listening to the experts will not help you win in the markets.The big firms on Wall Street are nothing but wolves in sheep’s clothing Follow these simple rules and you will be in a position to manage your money better than most experts on Wall Street.

    A little knowledge that acts is worth infinitely more than much knowledge that is idle. Kahlil Gibran

    When it comes to investing, the first rule thing you need to learn is effective management of your emotions. It is impossible to eliminate the impulse to act when euphoria or panic are in the air. While you cannot eliminate the emotion that pushes to you react, you can control your reaction. You can choose to run with the herd of fight panic and stand aside while the herd stampedes.   The most important rule is never to let your emotions do the talking; panic and euphoria should be meaningless words when it comes to trading. If you fail to control your emotions, then nothing can help you. All the rules in the world will fail to alter your outcome.

    Management of your emotions

    Panic and euphoria are useless when it comes to trading. Control them or be controlled by them.Patience and discipline: these are two of the most important traits that you need to master, after the above rule.  You cannot win in the markets if you are in a rush and lack discipline. You need to wait for the crowd to panic, before deploying large chunks of our money into stocks. If you decide to short the markets, do not oppose the masses just because they have jumped on the bandwagon. One must wait until the bandwagon is overloaded and threatens to buckle under its weight before you head for the exits and plan on taking a position that opposes that of the masses. Popular media should generally be avoided; if you seeking investment advice from these places, your investment results will be dismal at best.. Use popular media to get a gauge on what the masses are doing.  Have a strategy in place without one success is going to be elusive.. Don’t attempt to score a home run; your only reward will be loss and misery. The plan should include profit targets on each and every trade, and, an exit plan, in case the trade does not work out. Understand what you are getting into; this means taking the time to find out the nuances of the market you are going to deploy your hard earned cash into. We have put up an extensive list of resources.

    Technical analysis

    This tool can further help refine your entry points. It would be a good thing to understand how to use 2-3 indicators; you can use this knowledge to get into the market when the indicators are trading in the extremely oversold or overbought ranges.

    You can still succeed without using it but putting it to use can help you lock in even larger profits. The law of balancing; when you win a significant amount of money, help one person in your lifetime and your rewards will be 100 fold. Options should be avoided at all costs at least in the beginning of your investment journey. Make some money in the market first and then maybe, if you decide you still want to speculate, you can use proofs to speculate with. Learn to relax. A stressed mind is no good to you. A diseased body is a body not at ease, so if you are not at ease, you will perform miserably in the markets.

    Putting it altogether  

    A true contrarian never opens a position unless blood is freely flowing on the streets or the investment in question is despised or being ignored by the masses. Buy when the crowd is paralyzed with terror and panic and sell when the masses are jubilantly buying. When you are feeling ecstatic, flee for the exits.

    Don’t be too confident as this is usually arrogance disguising itself as confidence.  The stock market takes no prisoners Stops are an important part of trading; they help you minimize your losses. Never open a position without determining upfront how much you are prepared to lose.

    Investing is all about emotions and overcoming them. Do not align yourself with the crowd for they are notorious for being on the wrong side of the equation.

    ''How do you know so much about everything?''was asked of a very wise and intelligent man; and the answer was ''by never being afraid or ashamed to ask questions as to anything of which I was ignorant. John Abbott

    This article was provided courtesy of the Tactical Investor,  where mass psychology and technical analysis intersect seamlessly 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top 5 blog posts

    Recommended

    Poll

    Opened till 17.02.2018
    What should be done to prevent Florida-like school shootings?
    • It is time to ban free gun ownership
      0% (0)
    • Psychological climate in society should be improved
      0% (0)
    • I don't know
      0% (0)
    Voted:
    All polls
    All polls
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok