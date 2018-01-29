Chinese Man on Cloud Nine After Woman Returns $19,000 He Accidently Threw Away

The man was going to deposit the money in the bank after work, but mistakenly threw the bag with the banknotes away instead of the one with garbage. When he realized his mistake, it was too late, but the events took quite an unexpected turn later on.

A Chinese resident who accidentally dropped a plastic bag filled with banknotes totaling 124,000 yuan (US$19,600) into a public waste dumpster was absolutely over the moon after a neighbor found the money and returned it to the police, according to South China Morning Post.

The incident took place in the city of Dalian in northern China's Liaoning province.

The man was on his way to work earlier this month and took with him two black plastic bags — one filled with garbage and the other with the money, as the state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

READ MORE: China Issues Warning to Traveling Nationals After Robber Targets Flyers

He was going to go to the bank after work and deposit the money to his account, but accidently threw the wrong bag into a public garbage bin. The man realized what he had done only when he got to his office and checked the other bag.

He rushed back but couldn't find the money, and decided to go the police. The law-enforcement officers watched footage from a surveillance camera and saw a person taking the bag and walking away with it, but the shots were not clear enough to identify who it was.

Luckily for the man, the person turned out to be a do-gooder and came to the police station herself after she saw a corresponding police announcement.

READ MORE: Indiana Hotel Sued After Charging Couple $350 Over Negative Online Review

The woman said she had a hard time after she discovered the bag as she had no idea what she should do with it.

"I couldn't sleep well after finding such a big sum of money," the woman was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Being on cloud nine after getting his money back, the man gave the woman a 2,000 yuan (about 315 US dollar) reward, according to the report.