Indonesian Media to Receive Variety of Content From Sputnik

The Sputnik Information Agency and Radio has signed a cooperation agreement with the Indonesian broadcasting company Radio Republik Indonesia and the internet portal of one of the leading regional publications, JawaPos. The signing ceremonies were held as part of a working visit to Jakarta by a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Communications and Mass Media Alexei Volin. The agency was represented by Vasily Pushkov, head of the International Projects Center.

Under the terms of the agreements, Sputnik will share with the partners not only text content, but also radio broadcasts. Content provided by the Indonesian side will inform users about events both in the capital and other regions of Indonesia.

Speaking about establishing a partnership with JawaPos, Volin noted that “the signing of this document is of interest, since this is the first direct agreement between a Russian agency and a regional media outlet of Indonesia. JawaPos occupies a leading position in East Java, where tens of millions of people live, but the newspaper is also widely distributed in other regions of the country. In addition to JawaPos, the holding includes about 50 regional outlets and a large television network. We express the hope that following JawaPos, Sputnik will establish fruitful contacts with other regional media of the Republic of Indonesia.”

“Radio Republik Indonesia and JawaPos are authoritative and reliable sources of information. We hope that the signed agreements will be the beginning of long and fruitful cooperation.”

Sputnik (sputniknews.com) — is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites, analog and digital radio, mobile apps and social media. Sputnik newswires run around the clock in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

Radio Republik Indonesia (www.rri.co.id) is an Indonesian national broadcasting company, founded in 1945. It broadcasts national and local news, as well as other content in satellite and FM bands throughout the country (more than 15 cities). The radio company includes the Voice of Indonesia international broadcasting division, which has been airing programs in eight languages since 1945.

JawaPos.com is an Indonesian daily newspaper and an internet portal headquartered in Surabaya (East Java), which is part of the Jawa Pos Group, one of the largest in the country. It was established on July 1, 1949.