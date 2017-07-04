Sputnik Signs Cooperation Agreements With China's Xinhua, Guangdong Agencies

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov Sputnik China Most Popular Foreign Media in Chinese Social Networks - Rossiya Segodnya Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the third Russia-China media forum in Moscow, during which about 20 bilateral agreements between Russian and Chinese media are expected to be signed.

Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, presented Sputnik at the signing ceremony, while the Chinese side was represented by Zhou Zongmin, a vice editor-in-chief for Xinhua, and a deputy editor-in-chief for Guangdong Radio and Television.

The Sputnik-Xinhua strategic partnership prescribes an enhanced news content exchange in covering events in Russia and China, as well as exchanges between both sides' language sections. Moreover, the agreement prescribes exchanges of analytic content, joint events and training seminars for journalists.

The agreement with the Guangdong broadcaster prescribes the exchange of the latest information and joint events in different formats such as forums, seminars, contests and round tables.

