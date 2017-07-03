Register
    Rossiya Segodnya, China Radio International Launch 1st Bilingual Mobile App

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Press Info
    Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, and Wang Gengnian, the director general of China Radio International (CRI), launched on Monday the first bilingual mobile application providing news about Russia and China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The application dubbed "Russia-China: the Main Issues" was launched at the ceremony held in the Chinese Cultural Center in Moscow and was timed to coincide with the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Russian capital.

    "In fact, we have created a communications channel not between the diplomats or businesspeople, not between the big fishes, but between ordinary people. I think that the alliance of the two nations is invincible in the world. It is very important factor of the stability in the world and the condition for development of our economies, our societies and civilizations," Kiselev said, adding that the Russians were interested in information from China, about China and about Russian-Chinese ties.

    Vasily Pushkov, the head of international projects of the Sputnik news agency, which is part of Rossiya Segodnya, said that the new application was the first bilingual application with various content about both Russia and China.

    Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group, whose mission is to cover world events in a prompt, balanced, and unbiased manner, and provide alternative views on global issues. Besides Sputnik, the agency operates a number of information resources, it also combines radio broadcasts and newswires in English, Russian, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, with news websites in dozens of languages, also producing and distributing photo and video content and infographics, information products in social media, and content for mobile apps.

    The CRI is a Chinese broadcaster focusing both on the introduction of the world to China and of China to the world. The broadcaster, headquartered in the country's capital, is the only state-level radio and television media outlet specializing in international communications, according to its website.

