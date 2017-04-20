Register
    Sputnik, VGTRK Open Photo Exhibition Chronicling Syrian War in Bucharest

    Sputnik, VGTRK Open Photo Exhibition Chronicling Syrian War in Bucharest

    Sputnik and Russian broadcaster All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) opened an exhibition titled Syria: A Photo Chronicle of the War on April 19 at the Russian Science and Culture Centre in Bucharest, Romania.

    BUCHAREST, April 20, Sputnik Press Office – Images captured by Sputnik photojournalists and VGTRK cameramen tell the story of the Syrian conflict in between 2015 – 2016 through the eyes of ordinary people whose lives have been devastated by the war. Other photographs were taken at the Hmeymim air base and show the contribution of the Russian Aerospace Forces to the counterterrorism operation.

    The participants include award winning Sputnik journalists Valery Melnikov, Ilya Pitalev, Mikhail Alaeddin, and Mikhail Voskresensky as well as VGTRK cameramen, Viktor Prikhodko, and Alexander Pushin.

    Sputnik и ВГТРК показали военные хроники Сирии в Бухаресте
    © Sputnik/ Oxana Oleinik
    Sputnik и ВГТРК показали военные хроники Сирии в Бухаресте

    The exhibition has been organized with support from the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). Entrance to the exhibition, which will last until May 9, is free. Some photographs will be installed around the Russian Science and Culture Center in the form of an outdoor exhibition.

    "The photographs give the international audiences an insight into what really happened to the military personnel and civilians at Syria's military bases and in residential areas in 2015-2016. These are documentary photographs that depict reality as it is. The exhibition is called Syria: A Photo Chronicle of the War for a reason: the Sputnik photojournalists and VGTRK cameramen took the photos on the ground," exhibition curator, Oksana Oleinik from Sputnik News Agency and Radio, said.

    "We have organized this exhibition jointly with Sputnik to show to our Romanian partners that peace is extremely fragile and difficult to achieve. We firmly believe that it is only by working together that we can eradicate terrorism, restore peace and convince the warring sides to start a constructive political dialogue in Syria," Natalya Muzhennikova, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Romania and a counsellor at the Russian Embassy, said at the opening ceremony.

    A screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Sputnik Wins World Press Photo for 'Black Days of Ukraine' Series
    Sputnik launched the Moldova-Romania project in February 2016. This analytical project about relations with Romania and Romanian-Moldovan cooperation is run by Sputnik Moldova in the Romanian language and aims to provide an alternative perspective on the development of relations between the two countries.

    Sputnik Moldova went online in May 2015. It comprises a news website in the Moldovan and Russian languages, a radio resource and a high-tech multimedia press center. Sputnik Moldova is among the top 10 online media resources in the country.* Sputnik Moldova is part of the international news agency and radio with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik comprises websites in over 30 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting, mobile applications and social media pages. Sputnik news feeds in English, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese are available to subscribers around the clock.

    * Source: LiveInternet as of March 2017

    photography, Sputnik, VGTRK, Valery Melnikov, Syria, Russia, Romania, Bucharest
