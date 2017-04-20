Sputnik, VGTRK Open Photo Exhibition Chronicling Syrian War in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, April 20, Sputnik Press Office – Images captured by Sputnik photojournalists and VGTRK cameramen tell the story of the Syrian conflict in between 2015 – 2016 through the eyes of ordinary people whose lives have been devastated by the war. Other photographs were taken at the Hmeymim air base and show the contribution of the Russian Aerospace Forces to the counterterrorism operation.

The participants include award winning Sputnik journalists Valery Melnikov, Ilya Pitalev, Mikhail Alaeddin, and Mikhail Voskresensky as well as VGTRK cameramen, Viktor Prikhodko, and Alexander Pushin.

© Sputnik/ Oxana Oleinik

The exhibition has been organized with support from the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). Entrance to the exhibition, which will last until May 9, is free. Some photographs will be installed around the Russian Science and Culture Center in the form of an outdoor exhibition.

"The photographs give the international audiences an insight into what really happened to the military personnel and civilians at Syria's military bases and in residential areas in 2015-2016. These are documentary photographs that depict reality as it is. The exhibition is called Syria: A Photo Chronicle of the War for a reason: the Sputnik photojournalists and VGTRK cameramen took the photos on the ground," exhibition curator, Oksana Oleinik from Sputnik News Agency and Radio, said.

"We have organized this exhibition jointly with Sputnik to show to our Romanian partners that peace is extremely fragile and difficult to achieve. We firmly believe that it is only by working together that we can eradicate terrorism, restore peace and convince the warring sides to start a constructive political dialogue in Syria," Natalya Muzhennikova, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Romania and a counsellor at the Russian Embassy, said at the opening ceremony.

