GAZ-64 and GAZ-67: Military All-Terrain Cars Made for Winter War

As the Soviet-Finnish 1939-1940 war unfolded in off-road winter conditions, authorities in the USSR needed a passenger-carrying all-terrain vehicle to serve the commanders and officers of the Red Army.
The GAZ-64 was made by Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod (Gorky Automobile Plant), succeeding the earlier GAZ-61, which was totally revamped in a very short period (3 February - 25 March 1941) under the leadership of Vitaliy Grachev.
Only 646 GAZ-64s were made between March 1941 and summer 1942. The model was soon succeeded by the more popular GAZ-67 and GAZ-67B. By the end of World War II, it was the Soviet equivalent of the Willys Jeep. The automobile plant built about 4,850 vehicles during the war.
