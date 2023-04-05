https://sputniknews.com/20230405/trump-in-court-new-nord-stream-reporting-doctrine-of-discovery-1109128272.html

Trump in Court, New Nord Stream Reporting, Doctrine of Discovery

A former Maryland governor’s aide dies after a confrontation with FBI agents and the press awaits a former president’s arraignment.

Trump in Court, New Nord Stream Reporting, Doctrine of Discovery A former Maryland governor’s aide dies after a confrontation with FBI agents and the press awaits a former president’s arraignment.

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, how this will affect Trump’s positioning and that of his opponents in the 2024 election, why George Soros is such a Republican foil, an overlooked election for an open Wisconsin Supreme Court, the strange death of a Maryland political saffer, and Representative Matt Gaetz's statements about the FBI and investigations into Hunter Biden.Chicago resident and volunteer for the Brandon Johnson mayoral campaign Danaka Katovich discusses the second round of Chicago’s mayoral election today, how candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson stack up, how the media has portrayed the race on ideological divisions, and the role of the Chicago police and the Fraternal Order of the Police’s endorsement of Paul Vallas.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the continued refusal of European countries to question whether the United States had an hand in destroying the Nord Stream pipeline, the Biden administration's new proposals for Iran on sanctions relief and nuclear restrains, Saudi Arabia inviting Syrian President Bashar Assad back to the Arab League summit, the contradiction of Syria's reentry into the global community while the United States continues to occupy large regions of Syrian land, and the Australian ambassador to the UK meeting with Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison.John Kane discusses the “Doctrine of Discovery”, a religious and legal framework that justified the occupation of native land, how the doctrine has been used to justify the displacement and ethnic cleansing of native tribes from their land and culture, what a statement from the Vatican repudiating the doctrine signifies now, and how the Supreme Court may still invoke the doctrine in upcoming decisions.The Misfits also discuss DC Mayor Bowser’s plans to provide some relief to medical debtors, a replica of the 930 Club in DC, and how banks enforce US foreign policy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

