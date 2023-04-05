International
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Panama
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
The earthquake was recorded at 22.18 GMT 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) south of the fishing village of Boca Chica in the northwest of the country. The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers. There is no immediate information on casualties or material damage.
03:01 GMT 05.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
