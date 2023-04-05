https://sputniknews.com/20230405/el-salvador-president-says-us-cant-use-democracy-as-foreign-policy-after-trump-indicted-1109134344.html
El Salvador President Says US Can't Use 'Democracy' as Foreign Policy After Trump Indicted
"Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use 'democracy' as foreign policy is gone," Bukele wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day. A US judge during Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, media reported.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' ability to justify their foreign policy interventions as part of upholding "democracy" around the world is gone after former President Donald Trump, a Republican, is being prosecuted by a Democratic Manhattan district attorney, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele said in a statement.
"Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use 'democracy' as foreign policy is gone," Bukele wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.
Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.
A US judge during Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, media reported.