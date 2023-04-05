https://sputniknews.com/20230405/death-toll-from-earthquakes-in-turkiye-reaches-50339-interior-ministry-1109147366.html

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Reaches 50,339: Interior Ministry

The number of people killed by the devastating February earthquakes in the southeast of Turkey has reached 50,399, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

"The death toll is 50,399. The identification of the bodies continues. The number may yet be updated," Soylu told reporters, as quoted by CNN Turk. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkiye at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria.

