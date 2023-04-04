https://sputniknews.com/20230404/venezuelas-government-condemns-terrorist-attack-in-st-petersburg-cafe-1109096296.html

Venezuela's Government Condemns Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg Cafe

The Venezuelan authorities on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg that killed Vladlen Tatarsky, expressed their condolences and said that terrorism in any form is a serious threat.

On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 33 people had been injured, including several of them in serious condition. The statement added that Caracas "condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, which constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security." On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also revealed on Monday that Ukraine may be responsible for the attack. The regime in Kiev supports terrorist attacks, which is why Russia is carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added. The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said the authorities detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the attack. Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine’s special services.

