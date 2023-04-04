https://sputniknews.com/20230404/uks-london-city-airport-lifts-liquid-limits-for-hand-luggage-1109112239.html

UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage

UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage

The United Kingdom's fifth-largest London City airport has lifted the 100-millleter (3.4-ounce) liquid limit for hand luggage on Tuesday, the website of the airport said.

"You are no longer required to take liquids, laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices out of your hand baggage. Only liquids and gels in containers of up to 2 liters [68 ounces] are allowed in your hand luggage," the instruction on airport's web cite reads. In November 2022, the British government said that it was considering lifting the liquid limit for hand luggage in all UK's airports beginning in 2024 due to the advanced computed tomography scanners to be installed in security lanes. The security measures in airports had been tightened globally after the prevented terrorist attacks in the UK in 2006, when terrorists attempted to smuggle liquid explosives in drinking water bottles on board of several planes. After that, the limit of liquid allowed to be carried on board in hand luggage was cut to 100 milliliters, which extended to both soft and alcoholic drinks as well as to lotions, perfumes, shower gels, shaving mousses, deodorants and toothpaste.

