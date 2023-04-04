https://sputniknews.com/20230404/trump-in-new-york-st-petersburg-terror-attack-finland-in-nato-1109091421.html

Trump in New York, St. Petersburg Terror Attack, Finland in NATO

Former President Donald Trump heads to New York for his arraignment and this spring’s tornado season gets more lethal.

Trump in New York, St. Petersburg Terror Attack, Finland in NATO Former President Donald Trump heads to New York for his arraignment and this spring’s tornado season gets more lethal.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the terror attack in St. Petersburg that killed military journalist Vladlen Tatarsky, the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Russian forces take more ground, the formalization of Finland’s membership in NATO, OPEC+ announcing oil production cuts, French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to China, and Senator Marco Rubio’s recent comments criticizing sanctions.Co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Garland Nixon discusses the US Attorney for DC's office declining to prosecute 67% of people arrested, why the justice system should consider economics when determining crime policy, DC's forensic lab's alleged attempts to cover up mistakes in evidence analysis, and how the media manipulates year to year crime statistics.Political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast and author Dr. Aaron Good discusses Trump’s arraignment this week, whether historical parallels exist for his current legal battles, new developments from FBI documents surrounding the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, recent statements by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the connections between big oil and the 1953 coup in Iran of progressive nationalist leader Mohammad Mossadegh, and subpoenas of corporate executives as a part of the lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.The Misfits also discuss Amazon’s union-busting, McDonald’s corporate layoffs, and more about the Chinese balloon shot down by the US military.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

