https://sputniknews.com/20230404/trepova-charged-with-planning-st-petersburg-cafe-blast-russian-investigative-committee-1109116446.html
Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack That Killed Vladlen Tatarsky
Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack That Killed Vladlen Tatarsky
Daria Trepova has been charged with planning the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2023-04-04T12:40+0000
2023-04-04T12:40+0000
2023-04-04T12:58+0000
russia
russia
russian investigative committee
explosion
vladlen tatarsky's assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
"Daria Trepova has been charged. She is charged with committing a crime under paragraph 'b' of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 222.1 (a terrorist act committed by an organized group that caused intentional death to a person; illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group)," Russia's Investigative Committee said. The Investigative Committee said that Trepova was taken to Moscow Basmanny Court. The Committee added that it demands pre-trial detention of Trepova.On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed and 32 people were injured. On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation* planned the attack. *designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/one-dead-six-injured-in-blast-at-st-petersburg-cafe-emergency-services-say-1109055835.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
daria trepova, russia's investigative committee, russian military reporter vladlen tatarsky
daria trepova, russia's investigative committee, russian military reporter vladlen tatarsky
Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack That Killed Vladlen Tatarsky
12:40 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Daria Trepova has been charged with committing the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Daria Trepova has been charged. She is charged with committing a crime under paragraph 'b' of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 222.1 (a terrorist act committed by an organized group that caused intentional death to a person; illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group)," Russia's Investigative Committee said.
The Investigative Committee said that Trepova was taken to Moscow Basmanny Court. The Committee added that it demands pre-trial detention of Trepova.
On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device
went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed and 32 people were injured. On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation* planned the attack.
*designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia