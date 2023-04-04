Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack That Killed Vladlen Tatarsky

International
WATCH LIVE: Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment
Daria Trepova has been charged with planning the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Daria Trepova has been charged. She is charged with committing a crime under paragraph 'b' of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 222.1 (a terrorist act committed by an organized group that caused intentional death to a person; illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group)," Russia's Investigative Committee said. The Investigative Committee said that Trepova was taken to Moscow Basmanny Court. The Committee added that it demands pre-trial detention of Trepova.On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed and 32 people were injured. On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation* planned the attack. *designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia
12:40 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Daria Trepova has been charged with committing the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Daria Trepova has been charged. She is charged with committing a crime under paragraph 'b' of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 222.1 (a terrorist act committed by an organized group that caused intentional death to a person; illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group)," Russia's Investigative Committee said.
The Investigative Committee said that Trepova was taken to Moscow Basmanny Court. The Committee added that it demands pre-trial detention of Trepova.
On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed and 32 people were injured. On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation* planned the attack.
*designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia
