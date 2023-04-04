https://sputniknews.com/20230404/syrias-defense-ministry-says-two-civilians-killed-in-israeli-missile-attack-on-syria-1109094974.html

Syria's Defense Ministry Says Two Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria

Syria's Defense Ministry Says Two Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria

Two civilians have been killed as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus and southern Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-04-04T00:31+0000

2023-04-04T00:31+0000

2023-04-04T00:31+0000

world

israel

syria

missile attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094800393_0:138:3360:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_8084d54dd79b4f03fc7789c8a7fc7419.jpg

On Monday night, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the country's missile defenses were repelling an aerial attack in the airspace of Damascus. "Today at 00:15 (local time, 21:15 GMT on Monday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with a volley of rockets from the occupied Golan Heights, striking some places on the outskirts of Damascus and in the southern region. Our air defense systems responded to the enemy's rockets and shot down most of them. As a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed, and there was some material damage," the ministry said on social media.

israel

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

damascus, syrian defense ministry, syria, missile attack, israel