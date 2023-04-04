https://sputniknews.com/20230404/syrias-defense-ministry-says-two-civilians-killed-in-israeli-missile-attack-on-syria-1109094974.html
Syria's Defense Ministry Says Two Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Two civilians have been killed as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus and southern Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the country's missile defenses were repelling an aerial attack in the airspace of Damascus. "Today at 00:15 (local time, 21:15 GMT on Monday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with a volley of rockets from the occupied Golan Heights, striking some places on the outskirts of Damascus and in the southern region. Our air defense systems responded to the enemy's rockets and shot down most of them. As a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed, and there was some material damage," the ministry said on social media.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Two civilians have been killed as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus and southern Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the country's missile defenses were repelling an aerial attack in the airspace of Damascus.
"Today at 00:15 (local time, 21:15 GMT on Monday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with a volley of rockets from the occupied Golan Heights, striking some places on the outskirts of Damascus and in the southern region. Our air defense systems responded to the enemy's rockets and shot down most of them. As a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed, and there was some material damage," the ministry said on social media.