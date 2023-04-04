https://sputniknews.com/20230404/russian-syrian-turkish-iranian-deputy-foreign-ministers-to-hold-talks-in-moscow-1109097479.html
Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow
Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow
Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
2023-04-04T05:07+0000
2023-04-04T05:07+0000
2023-04-04T05:08+0000
world
russia
syria
turkiye
iran
talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/28/1047682811_0:185:2982:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_f40ea0f7cad74a4079cf519f9748e205.jpg
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 15-16, but was postponed due to technical reasons. The objective of the talks is to normalize dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as to prepare a future meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries. The negotiations will be a follow-up to the meeting of Turkish and Syrian defense ministers that took place in December for the first time in 11 years. The sides will also discuss the situation in the region and issues on the common agenda.
https://sputniknews.com/20230403/baby-steps-toward-peace-what-to-expect-from-russia-iran-syria-turkiye-meeting-in-moscow-1109055538.html
russia
syria
turkiye
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/28/1047682811_127:0:2856:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3e7063abec5d3a2c5441c52569829210.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian, syrian, turkish and iranian, dialogue between damascus and ankara
russian, syrian, turkish and iranian, dialogue between damascus and ankara
Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow
05:07 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 15-16, but was postponed due to technical reasons.
The objective of the talks is to normalize dialogue between Damascus and Ankara
, as well as to prepare a future meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries. The negotiations will be a follow-up to the meeting of Turkish and Syrian defense ministers that took place in December for the first time in 11 years.
The sides will also discuss the situation in the region and issues on the common agenda.