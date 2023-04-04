https://sputniknews.com/20230404/plans-to-return-heavy-tanks-into-us-land-combat-forces-could-backfire-says-marine-general-1109095250.html
Plans to Return Heavy Tanks Into US Land Combat Forces Could Backfire, Says Marine General
Plans to Return Heavy Tanks Into US Land Combat Forces Could Backfire, Says Marine General
Efforts to reintroduce heavy US armored tank forces into land battles could backfire because of advances in missile, artillery, drones and targeting technology and increase the risk of mission failure and defeat instead - general.
2023-04-04T01:01+0000
2023-04-04T01:01+0000
2023-04-04T01:01+0000
military
us military
himars
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
us marine corps
marine corps
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108634194_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26f107e23e7dfd5f77df23f43d4be96c.jpg
Efforts to reintroduce heavy US armored tank forces into land battles could backfire because of advances in missile, artillery, drones and targeting technology and increase the risk of mission failure and defeat instead, US Marine Corps Combatant Development Command Chief Brigadier General Mark Clingan told a Washington conference.The Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) Distinguished Research Fellow Thomas X. Hammes agreed that a new generation of far more accurate, targeted easily deployable weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones had made traditional armored columns and concentrations far more vulnerable to destruction in combat and that the Ukraine conflict so far had demonstrated these developments. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) supplied by the United States to Ukraine had demonstrated its ability to hit key Russian command and logistics bases or nodes in Ukraine and thus reduce the quantities of ammunition reaching front line fighting troops by 50% to 70%, Hammes said.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108634194_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af88a398fef6a6ac9a8c1c80bf387758.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military, himars, us marine corps, ukraine, us arms for ukraine
us military, himars, us marine corps, ukraine, us arms for ukraine
Plans to Return Heavy Tanks Into US Land Combat Forces Could Backfire, Says Marine General
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Sputnik) - "Everyone is building new systems to kill armored [formations] at a distance," Hammes said.
Efforts to reintroduce heavy US armored tank forces into land battles could backfire because of advances in missile, artillery, drones and targeting technology and increase the risk of mission failure and defeat instead, US Marine Corps Combatant Development Command Chief Brigadier General Mark Clingan told a Washington conference.
"We may be reaccepting risk as we try to reintroduce tanks into the battlefield," Clingan told a conference at the Atlantic Council on Monday about the lessons to be learned from the first year of combat hostilities in Ukraine.
The Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) Distinguished Research Fellow Thomas X. Hammes agreed that a new generation of far more accurate, targeted easily deployable weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones had made traditional armored columns and concentrations far more vulnerable to destruction in combat and that the Ukraine conflict so far had demonstrated these developments.
The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) supplied by the United States to Ukraine had demonstrated its ability to hit key Russian command and logistics bases or nodes in Ukraine and thus reduce the quantities of ammunition reaching front line fighting troops by 50% to 70%, Hammes said.