One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Derailed in Netherlands - Video
One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Derailed in Netherlands - Video
One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch emergency services.
A passenger train with about 50 people derailed early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track near the village of Voorschoten near The Hague, Reuters said. The cause is yet to be established.
05:50 GMT 04.04.2023
One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch emergency services.
A passenger train with about 50 people derailed early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track near the village of Voorschoten near The Hague, Reuters said.
The cause is yet to be established.
