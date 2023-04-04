https://sputniknews.com/20230404/iran-appoints-ambassador-to-uae-after-8-years--1109131057.html
Iran Appoints Ambassador to UAE After 8 Years
Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in eight years amid a thaw in diplomatic relations between Tehran and Arab countries, media reported on Tuesday.
Reza Ameri, the new Iranian ambassador to the UAE, previously served as a director general of Iranian expatriates office in the country's foreign ministry, as well as the country's ambassador to Algeria, Sudan and Eritrea, IRNA news agency reported. On March 16, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi as part of Tehran’s effort to renew its relations with Arab countries. The parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to establish cooperation. On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.
