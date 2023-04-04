https://sputniknews.com/20230404/hotel-prices-in-turkiye-up-more-than-70-over-past-year-1109094852.html

Hotel Prices in Turkiye Up More Than 70% Over Past Year

The cost of staying in Turkiye's hotels, as well as prices in cafes and restaurants, rose by 70.73% year-on-year, the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Monday.

"Hotels, cafes and restaurants with 70.73% was the main group where the highest annual increase realized," TUIK said in a press release on the website, adding that the price of accommodation in Turkiye's hotels grew some 3.85% compared to the previous month. According to the press release, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 67.89%, and healthcare costs increased by 64.68% over the same period. The Central Bank of Turkiye expects inflation to be 22.3% by the end of 2023.

