Focus on Trump Indictment Ignores US Empire’s Crimes

Mumia Abu-Jamal Denied Hearing Despite New Evidence, New Report Details Solitary Confinement In US, Organizing Against Militarism At HBCUs

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Johanna Fernandez, Associate Professor of History at Baruch College of the City University, author of the book The Young Lords: A Radical History and editor of Writing on the Wall: Selected Prison Writings of Mumia Abu-Jamal to discuss the denial of a new evidentiary hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal by Pennsylvania judge Lucretia Clemons, how the evidence at the heart of this ruling reveals even more inconsistencies in the state’s case against Mumia, how this hearing exposes the role of politics in the courtroom and the influence that the police has on judges, and why only a movement will be able to demand Mumia’s freedom.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a new study documenting the number of people incarcerated in solitary confinement and what the study says about the state of solitary confinement in the US, the origins of solitary confinement and how it amounts to torture, and how the nature of solitary confinement is related to the broader trend of mass incarnation in the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Latrese Johnson, Africana Studies scholar at Howard University and Delaney Leonard, psychology major and art, archaeology, and language minor at Howard University to discuss organizing at Howard University against a recently announced research contract between Howard and the US Air Force, how this research will likely be used against Black people and how that demonstrates the role that HBCUs play in this system, and what the future holds for the struggle against militarism at HBCUs and in education.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the ongoing media circus over the indictment of Donald Trump and why he isn’t unique from his predecessors, the beginning of the process of removing millions of people from Medicaid following the end of an expansion program started during the pandemic, and how Joe Biden is poised to repeat many of the actions he took earlier in his political career.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

