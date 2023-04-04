https://sputniknews.com/20230404/donald-trump-to-be-indicted-terrorist-attack-in-st-petersburg-finnish-pm-loses-1109094061.html

Donald Trump to Be Indicted; Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg; Finnish PM Loses



The EU-oriented Prime Minister of Finland has fallen to the center-right party in an election that has the EU concerned.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Russia has detained a suspect in the St. Petersburg terrorist attack. Also, Russia is working with various Middle East leaders to repair the relationship between Turkey and Syria.Malik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Trump indictment. Trump now holds a commanding 33-point lead over the runner-up in the GOP presidential election primaries. Also, Some are arguing that charging Trump amounts to election interference.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. The EU-oriented Prime Minister has fallen to the center-right party in an election in Finland that has the EU concerned. Also, Patrick Lawrence has a new article about the French protests.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the elections in Turkey. President Erdogan says that he wants to teach the US a lesson in his nation, apparently referring to potential election meddling.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Saudi Arabia will invite the President Assad of Syria to the Arab Leaders Summit. Also, Israeli police launch another assault on the Al Aqsa mosque.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Censorship. The term "disinformation" has been used by government entities to stymie legitimate dialogue. Also, we discuss the Russia-gate operation as the "hoax of the century."Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Most US banks are near insolvency and the US government is considering more support for the weakening financial industry.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss domestic policy. An expensive court race will decide the future of abortion in Wisconsin. Also, millions of Americans are set to lose Medicaid benefits.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

