https://sputniknews.com/20230403/woke-incited-segregation-rears-ugly-head-swedish-student-club-slammed-for-non-white-only-event-1109063598.html

Woke-Incited Segregation Rears Ugly Head: Swedish Student Club Slammed for Non-White Only Event

Woke-Incited Segregation Rears Ugly Head: Swedish Student Club Slammed for Non-White Only Event

The so-called critical race theory, spawned in US academia, places an emphasis on ethnicity and identity and associated "whiteness" solely with privilege and superiority.

2023-04-03T09:00+0000

2023-04-03T09:00+0000

2023-04-03T09:13+0000

world

sweden

critical race theory

university

political correctness

woke

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2809d3b65cf49796b687b8da2ae072a.jpg

The Smaland student club at Lund University has gotten itself into hot water for organizing an event where only "people of color" were welcome.Whites were notoriously banned from a brunch organized by the student club earlier in February, whose aim was to provide "healing sessions" as well as a "safe and welcoming" environment for people of color.The framing of the event sparked disapproval from politicians ranging from Education Minister Mats Persson to Philip Sandberg, a local politician, who questioned the appropriateness of taxpayer money being spent this way.Writer and Lund University student Marcus Bjork accused the club of "unashamedly promoting ethnic and gender separatism," as the club recently organized a demonstration where "cis-men" were not welcome to participate (as opposed to non-binary males who were welcome). Posters plastered with slogans such as "cis-men out!" and "the future is non-binary" were proudly displayed on its Instagram account.The Smaland student club is one of Lund University's oldest and dates back to the 17th century. In the 1970s, it became openly socialist and today touts itself as "a red flame in an otherwise gray Lund." Many of its activities have therefore a clear political sentiment, often with a focus on issues such as feminism, veganism, LGBT issues, anti-racism, and the like.

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/hoax-essay-on-racism-of-white-milk-against-black-coffee-wins-praise-in-swedish-university-1091851876.html

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

critical race theory, critical whiteness studies, non-white only event, privilege and superiority, ethnicity and identity