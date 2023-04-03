https://sputniknews.com/20230403/woke-incited-segregation-rears-ugly-head-swedish-student-club-slammed-for-non-white-only-event-1109063598.html
Woke-Incited Segregation Rears Ugly Head: Swedish Student Club Slammed for Non-White Only Event
Woke-Incited Segregation Rears Ugly Head: Swedish Student Club Slammed for Non-White Only Event
The so-called critical race theory, spawned in US academia, places an emphasis on ethnicity and identity and associated "whiteness" solely with privilege and superiority.
2023-04-03T09:00+0000
2023-04-03T09:00+0000
2023-04-03T09:13+0000
world
sweden
critical race theory
university
political correctness
woke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2809d3b65cf49796b687b8da2ae072a.jpg
The Smaland student club at Lund University has gotten itself into hot water for organizing an event where only "people of color" were welcome.Whites were notoriously banned from a brunch organized by the student club earlier in February, whose aim was to provide "healing sessions" as well as a "safe and welcoming" environment for people of color.The framing of the event sparked disapproval from politicians ranging from Education Minister Mats Persson to Philip Sandberg, a local politician, who questioned the appropriateness of taxpayer money being spent this way.Writer and Lund University student Marcus Bjork accused the club of "unashamedly promoting ethnic and gender separatism," as the club recently organized a demonstration where "cis-men" were not welcome to participate (as opposed to non-binary males who were welcome). Posters plastered with slogans such as "cis-men out!" and "the future is non-binary" were proudly displayed on its Instagram account.The Smaland student club is one of Lund University's oldest and dates back to the 17th century. In the 1970s, it became openly socialist and today touts itself as "a red flame in an otherwise gray Lund." Many of its activities have therefore a clear political sentiment, often with a focus on issues such as feminism, veganism, LGBT issues, anti-racism, and the like.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/hoax-essay-on-racism-of-white-milk-against-black-coffee-wins-praise-in-swedish-university-1091851876.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7111b50b74ae92699f3d8c170ecd91ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
critical race theory, critical whiteness studies, non-white only event, privilege and superiority, ethnicity and identity
critical race theory, critical whiteness studies, non-white only event, privilege and superiority, ethnicity and identity
Woke-Incited Segregation Rears Ugly Head: Swedish Student Club Slammed for Non-White Only Event
09:00 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 03.04.2023)
Spawned in American academia, 'Critical Race Theory' or CRT, makes race and identity the sole prism through which its proponents analyze all aspects of life, while associating "whiteness" solely with "privilege" and "superiority".
The Smaland student club at Lund University has gotten itself into hot water for organizing an event where only "people of color" were welcome.
Whites were notoriously banned from a brunch organized by the student club earlier in February, whose aim was to provide "healing sessions" as well as a "safe and welcoming" environment for people of color.
The framing of the event sparked disapproval from politicians ranging from Education Minister Mats Persson to Philip Sandberg, a local politician, who questioned the appropriateness of taxpayer money being spent this way.
"Is it really reasonable that activities that base participation on one's skin color should be paid for with tax funds?" he asked rhetorically on social media. He also said that he contacted the municipal office in Lund to investigate whether more payments to Smaland's nation are planned. ''In that case, they should cease immediately,'' he wrote.
Writer and Lund University student Marcus Bjork accused the club of "unashamedly promoting ethnic and gender separatism," as the club recently organized a demonstration where "cis-men" were not welcome to participate (as opposed to non-binary males who were welcome). Posters plastered with slogans such as "cis-men out!" and "the future is non-binary" were proudly displayed on its Instagram account.
"The mere thought of excluding non-whites from events because of their skin color would be preposterous. How can racism and sexism be combated through increased separatism and by cultivating mistrust between groups?" Bjork wrote in his opinion piece.
28 December 2021, 05:13 GMT
The Smaland student club is one of Lund University's oldest and dates back to the 17th century. In the 1970s, it became openly socialist and today touts itself as "a red flame in an otherwise gray Lund." Many of its activities have therefore a clear political sentiment
, often with a focus on issues such as feminism, veganism, LGBT issues, anti-racism, and the like.
The idea of majority-white countries being "inherently racist" emerged in US academia in the now known field o critical race theory, which places an emphasis on ethnicity and identity. In Sweden, university courses in "critical whiteness studies" are being offered as of 2021. There, whiteness is interpreted by definition as implying "privilege" and "superiority".