US Mulling Sanctions Relief for Iran in Exchange for Halting Some Nuke Activity

The Biden administration is exploring an interim agreement with Iran that would allow for some sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran freezing parts of its nuclear program, Axios reported on Monday.

The proposal discussions, which started in January, involve Iran halting its uranium enrichment at 60%, which is well below the 90% enrichment required of weapons-grade uranium necessary for nuclear weapons, the report said. Iran has currently stockpiled over 87 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, which, if enriched, would be enough to produce at least one nuclear bomb. The proposed deal is similar to one created by the Obama administration when Iran signed the 2013 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which included a short-term freeze on some of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for partial sanctions relief, according to the report. Iranian officials have so far rejected the new approach, citing the 2015 fall nuclear deal, which nearly returned to last September before Iran backed out after Western countries rejected the country's demand to cease investigations into undeclared nuclear sites, the report said.

