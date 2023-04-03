International
Oil Prices Up Over 5% After Announced Production Cuts by Several OPEC+ Countries
Oil Prices Up Over 5% After Announced Production Cuts by Several OPEC+ Countries
Oil prices rose more than 5% following announced additional production cuts by a number of OPEC+ countries, trading data showed.
Oil Prices Up Over 5% After Announced Production Cuts by Several OPEC+ Countries

00:32 GMT 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lisa LeutnerThe logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lisa Leutner
