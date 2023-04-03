International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230403/magnitude-69-earthquake-occurs-in-russias-kamchatka-seismologists-1109061530.html
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka: Seismologists
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka: Seismologists
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck int he waters of Avacha Bay in Russia’s Far East, according to the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
2023-04-03T04:21+0000
2023-04-03T04:21+0000
russia
russia
kamchatka
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
On Monday morning, the geophysical service said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck at a distance of 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Later, in the morning, the earthquake’s magnitude was revised to 6.9. The epicenter was located at a depth of 99.5 kilometers (62 miles), in the waters of the Avacha Bay. Eyewitnesses reported that in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, walls and windows were shaking because of the earthquake. No tsunami warnings were issued, according to local emergency authorities.
russia
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earthquake has struck, russia’s far east, russia’s kamchatka
earthquake has struck, russia’s far east, russia’s kamchatka

Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka: Seismologists

04:21 GMT 03.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY Russia (Sputnik) - A 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck int he waters of Avacha Bay in Russia’s Far East, according to the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
On Monday morning, the geophysical service said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck at a distance of 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Later, in the morning, the earthquake’s magnitude was revised to 6.9.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 99.5 kilometers (62 miles), in the waters of the Avacha Bay.
Eyewitnesses reported that in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, walls and windows were shaking because of the earthquake.
No tsunami warnings were issued, according to local emergency authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала