Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka: Seismologists
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia's Kamchatka: Seismologists
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck int he waters of Avacha Bay in Russia’s Far East, according to the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
On Monday morning, the geophysical service said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck at a distance of 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Later, in the morning, the earthquake’s magnitude was revised to 6.9. The epicenter was located at a depth of 99.5 kilometers (62 miles), in the waters of the Avacha Bay. Eyewitnesses reported that in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, walls and windows were shaking because of the earthquake. No tsunami warnings were issued, according to local emergency authorities.
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka: Seismologists
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY Russia (Sputnik) - A 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck int he waters of Avacha Bay in Russia’s Far East, according to the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
On Monday morning, the geophysical service said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck at a distance of 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Later, in the morning, the earthquake’s magnitude was revised to 6.9.
The epicenter
was located at a depth of 99.5 kilometers (62 miles), in the waters of the Avacha Bay.
Eyewitnesses reported that in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, walls and windows were shaking because of the earthquake.
No tsunami warnings were issued, according to local emergency authorities.