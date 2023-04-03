https://sputniknews.com/20230403/kosovo-ex-president-thaci-accused-of-war-crimes-over-100-murders-in-hague-court-1109093616.html

Kosovo Ex-President Thaci Accused of War Crimes, Over 100 Murders in Hague Court

Kosovo Ex-President Thaci Accused of War Crimes, Over 100 Murders in Hague Court

Ex-Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and three of his co-defendants have been charged with war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict in Kosovo and northern Albania that claimed the lives of over 100 people, the SPO said on Monday.

2023-04-03T23:31+0000

2023-04-03T23:31+0000

2023-04-03T23:31+0000

world

the hague

hashim thaci

war crimes

war crimes investigation

special prosecutors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105233/64/1052336491_0:336:4569:2906_1920x0_80_0_0_a905ecbe613d56d8efa18cf5b950ada6.jpg

Earlier in the day, a special court in The Hague, known as the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, launched hearings on Thaci's war crimes case. Thaci served as commander-in-chief of the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a separatist group aspiring to gain the status of a constituent republic in what was then Yugoslavia, and three other former top KLA members, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi, who pleaded not guilty to all counts. The hearings will take place from April 3-5 and will be attended by 140 prosecution witnesses, who are victims or had their loved ones suffer from the actions of Thaci and the KLA. SPO prosecutors said the crimes were committed systematically and continuously "to carry out a joint criminal purpose." Prosecutors showed a map indicating camps in KLA "operational zones," as well as facilities where victims, including agricultural workers, teachers, journalists, and political opponents, were held in inhumane conditions and tortured. Each of the defendants is charged individually with six counts of crimes against humanity: persecution, deprivation of liberty, inhumane treatment, torture, murder, enforced disappearance of persons; as well as four counts of war crimes: unlawful imprisonment, cruel treatment, torture, and murder. During 2018-2019, up to 200 former KLA members were summoned to The Hague to testify in war crimes cases. Among them was former KLA commander and former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who resigned in 2019 and then voluntarily went to The Hague, but exercised his right to remain silent and returned to Kosovo's capital of Pristina. Thaci also voluntarily went to The Hague after resigning as Kosovo's leader in 2020 due to war crimes indictment.

the hague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hashim thaci, ex-kosovo president hashim thaci, war crimes, the hague, the hague court, specialist prosecutor's office, spo, albanian-led kosovo liberation army, kla