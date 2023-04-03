International
Belarus Starts Checking Combat Readiness of Armed Forces: Defense Ministry
Belarus Starts Checking Combat Readiness of Armed Forces: Defense Ministry
Belarus begins checking the combat readiness of the armed forces at the instruction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Today, on behalf of the Head of State, the combat readiness check of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has begun. The measures are complex in nature and will allow to determine the ability of commanders to manage subordinate military units that are brought to the highest degree of combat readiness, as well as the readiness of military units to perform tasks for their intended purpose in a timely manner," the statement read. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk have agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus will be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.
12:15 GMT 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Vayar Military Agency / In this photo taken on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Belarusian army vehicles drive preparing for war games at an undisclosed location in Belarus
In this photo taken on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Belarusian army vehicles drive preparing for war games at an undisclosed location in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Vayar Military Agency /
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus begins checking the combat readiness of the armed forces at the instruction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Today, on behalf of the Head of State, the combat readiness check of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has begun. The measures are complex in nature and will allow to determine the ability of commanders to manage subordinate military units that are brought to the highest degree of combat readiness, as well as the readiness of military units to perform tasks for their intended purpose in a timely manner," the statement read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk have agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Nuclear weapon test Bravo (yield 15 Mt) on Bikini Atoll - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
World
Lukashenko Says May Agree With Putin to Deploy Strategic Nuclear Arms in Belarus If Needed
31 March, 14:18 GMT
On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus will be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.
