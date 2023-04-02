https://sputniknews.com/20230402/sick-of-self-service-scooters-parisians-vote-to-ban-them-1109060111.html

Sick of Self-Service Scooters, Parisians Vote to Ban Them

Sick of Self-Service Scooters, Parisians Vote to Ban Them

As furious Parisians continue taking to the streets every night following President Macron’s controversial attempt to ram through a retirement age hike without a vote, local officials had just the solution.

2023-04-02T23:47+0000

2023-04-02T23:47+0000

2023-04-02T23:47+0000

world

paris

paris

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109059965_0:168:3042:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_3bdfe8ac2773f8d49a32fa50ee0857e4.jpg

Voters in Paris have overwhelmingly decided to ban the use of rented electric scooters in city limits, official figures indicate.Paris reportedly has the highest rate of e-scooter usage of any European city, with each device logging an average of 3.5 uses per day.But between the increased congestion and the hundreds of pedestrian injuries caused by the scooters each year, it seems most of the city is sick of them. Nearly 90% of Parisians who participated in Sunday’s referendum supported the measure to rid the roads of the battery-powered personal scooters.“He said he was dealing with [scooter] accidents nearly every day,” she added.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was responsible for calling the referendum which allowed voters to decide for themselves whether or not to retain the free-floating e-scooters. Privately-owned vehicles are not included in the ban, which applies exclusively to rented scooters owned by the the companies authorized to operate in city limits including Lime, Dott and Tier.But in the end, it wasn’t enough. Of the approximately 103,084 Parisians who cast their ballot, 89.03% of them voted to end self-service scooters in Paris.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who called the election in January, told reporters while voting Sunday that she is "committed to respecting the choice of voters, purely and simply," but made her feelings on the matter clear.But cast against a backdrop of massive daily protests which continue to simmer throughout the city after a controversial retirement age reform, the vote struck a number of Parisians as completely out of touch.As Popular Republican Union party founder Francois Asselineau pointed out on Twitter, "France is a country where the capital organizes a referendum for or against scooters, but where we stubbornly refuse referendums for or against retirement at age 64, the sanctions against Russia, [and] sex education at school."

paris

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

paris, france, e-scooters, electric scooters, self-service scooters, vote