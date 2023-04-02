https://sputniknews.com/20230402/palm-sunday-celebrations-angelus-recited-in-vatican-1109041897.html
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday, and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Sputnik comes live from the Palm Sunday Mass followed by the traditional Sunday blessing at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.The annual event is expected to attract several thousand people from all over the world. Whether Pope Francis takes part is still unclear, since the pontiff has recently been in hospital with a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican Press Office. However, the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church was discharged on Saturday, hinting that he would preside over the Sunday ceremony.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
10:25 GMT 02.04.2023 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 02.04.2023)
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday, and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Sputnik comes live from the Palm Sunday Mass followed by the traditional Sunday blessing at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.
The annual event is expected to attract several thousand people from all over the world. Whether Pope Francis takes part is still unclear, since the pontiff has recently been in hospital with a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican Press Office. However, the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church was discharged on Saturday, hinting that he would preside over the Sunday ceremony.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!