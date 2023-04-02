International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/palm-sunday-celebrations-angelus-recited-in-vatican-1109041897.html
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday, and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
2023-04-02T10:25+0000
2023-04-02T10:26+0000
world
palm sunday
vatican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a59176173e18366b8ed09aff34ee47.jpg
Sputnik comes live from the Palm Sunday Mass followed by the traditional Sunday blessing at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.The annual event is expected to attract several thousand people from all over the world. Whether Pope Francis takes part is still unclear, since the pontiff has recently been in hospital with a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican Press Office. However, the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church was discharged on Saturday, hinting that he would preside over the Sunday ceremony.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vatican
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican
2023-04-02T10:25+0000
true
PT161M52S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_13fa339830e150c56b097fa3bc7933a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palm sunday celebrations, holy week
palm sunday celebrations, holy week

Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican

10:25 GMT 02.04.2023 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 02.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankA view of St Peter's Cathedral in Vatican.
A view of St Peter's Cathedral in Vatican. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday, and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Sputnik comes live from the Palm Sunday Mass followed by the traditional Sunday blessing at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.
The annual event is expected to attract several thousand people from all over the world. Whether Pope Francis takes part is still unclear, since the pontiff has recently been in hospital with a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican Press Office. However, the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church was discharged on Saturday, hinting that he would preside over the Sunday ceremony.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала