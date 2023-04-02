https://sputniknews.com/20230402/palm-sunday-celebrations-angelus-recited-in-vatican-1109041897.html

Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican

Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday, and commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

2023-04-02T10:25+0000

2023-04-02T10:25+0000

2023-04-02T10:26+0000

world

palm sunday

vatican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a59176173e18366b8ed09aff34ee47.jpg

Sputnik comes live from the Palm Sunday Mass followed by the traditional Sunday blessing at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.The annual event is expected to attract several thousand people from all over the world. Whether Pope Francis takes part is still unclear, since the pontiff has recently been in hospital with a respiratory infection, according to the Vatican Press Office. However, the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church was discharged on Saturday, hinting that he would preside over the Sunday ceremony.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

vatican

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican Palm Sunday Celebrations, Angelus Recited in Vatican 2023-04-02T10:25+0000 true PT161M52S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palm sunday celebrations, holy week