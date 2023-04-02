https://sputniknews.com/20230402/one-person-injured-in-car-bomb-blast-in-damascus-1109059838.html
One Person Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Damascus
One person was injured as a result of a car bomb explosion in the west of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a local police source told Sputnik.
"The car exploded a few seconds after its owner parked it. As a result, one person was slightly injured, the car was completely burned down, and several cars parked nearby were damaged," the source said. Late on Sunday night, a Damascus police source told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded in the Mezzeh district in the west of Damascus. The source specified that reports of an alleged explosion near the Mezzeh Military Airfield were false.
"The car exploded a few seconds after its owner parked it. As a result, one person was slightly injured, the car was completely burned down, and several cars parked nearby were damaged," the source said.
Late on Sunday night, a Damascus police source told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded in the Mezzeh district in the west of Damascus.
The source specified that reports of an alleged explosion near the Mezzeh Military Airfield were false.