Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea
Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at 18:04 UTC (18:04 GMT), 38 kilometers (23 miles) from the town of Ambunti at a depth of 73 kilometers , the EMSC said. Preliminary reports suggested the magnitude of 7.4, but the readings were reconfirmed later. An earthquake of this magnitude can bring with it serious damage, with as few as 10 to 15 occurring every year. So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.
21:13 GMT 02.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at 18:04 UTC (18:04 GMT), 38 kilometers (23 miles) from the town of Ambunti at a depth of 73 kilometers , the EMSC said.
Preliminary reports suggested the magnitude of 7.4, but the readings were reconfirmed later. An earthquake of this magnitude can bring with it serious damage, with as few as 10 to 15 occurring every year.
So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.
