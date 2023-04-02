https://sputniknews.com/20230402/five-syrian-soldiers-injured-in-israeli-attack-in-homs-province-1109039540.html

Five Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israeli Attack in Homs Province

Five Syrian service members were injured as a result of the Israeli air attack in Syria’s Homs Governorate, the Syrian Defense Ministry informs.

Late on Saturday night, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria TV) said that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an Israeli attack in the province of Homs and that some of the missiles were shot down. Earlier, Syrian radio Sham FM said that at least four Syrian service members were injured as a result of the missile attack. The missile attack is the third Israeli attack on Syria since Thursday.

