https://sputniknews.com/20230402/ecuador-landslide-death-toll-rises-to-27-1109039660.html

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises to 27

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises to 27

The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 27, after four more bodies were recovered from the rubble, Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE) informs.

2023-04-02T01:44+0000

2023-04-02T01:44+0000

2023-04-02T01:44+0000

americas

ecuador

landslide

landslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/01/1109019696_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82ae8d37a8ac2cde4cef9aac50856789.jpg

On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo on March 26. FGE said that the death toll stood at 23. Earlier in the day, the attorney general’s office reported on another two victims. According to Ecuador’s National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged. More than 30 people have been rescued from the rubble.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ecuador, landslide, ecuador landslide, rescue