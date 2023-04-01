International
Palestinian Shot Dead at Entrance to Temple Mount
Palestinian Shot Dead at Entrance to Temple Mount
Israeli security forces have neutralized a Palestinian at one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, the KAN national public broadcaster reports.
The incident occurred at the Chain Gate on Friday, KAN said, citing police. According to police, the Palestinian had tried to steal a weapon from a law enforcement officer. Videos appeared on social media on Friday capturing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli law enforcement in the area. According to Israeli police, over 100,000 people gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Friday for Ramadan prayers.
02:11 GMT 01.04.2023
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli security forces have neutralized a Palestinian at one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, the KAN national public broadcaster reports.
The incident occurred at the Chain Gate on Friday, KAN said, citing police. According to police, the Palestinian had tried to steal a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
Videos appeared on social media on Friday capturing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli law enforcement in the area.
According to Israeli police, over 100,000 people gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Friday for Ramadan prayers.
