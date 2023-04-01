Palestinian Shot Dead at Entrance to Temple Mount
© AP Photo / Sebastian ScheinerIn this Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City. 2014 was supposed to be a record-breaking year for tourist visits to Israel. But all that changed when this summer’s 50-day war between Israel and Hamas prompted jittery travelers to cancel trips en masse. Merchants in Jerusalem’s Old City say the feel the sting. The area’s cobblestone streets are typically chock full of tourists visiting the holy sites within the storied walls. But they've been eerily empty over the summer.
© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli security forces have neutralized a Palestinian at one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, the KAN national public broadcaster reports.
The incident occurred at the Chain Gate on Friday, KAN said, citing police. According to police, the Palestinian had tried to steal a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
Videos appeared on social media on Friday capturing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli law enforcement in the area.
According to Israeli police, over 100,000 people gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Friday for Ramadan prayers.