https://sputniknews.com/20230401/over-dozen-people-injured-in-two-separate-train-derailments-in-switzerland-1109019231.html

Over Dozen People Injured in Two Separate Train Derailments in Switzerland

Over Dozen People Injured in Two Separate Train Derailments in Switzerland

Two trains have derailed in the canton of Bern in Switzerland, presumably due to strong winds, resulting in the injury of over a dozen people, police and local media report.

2023-04-01T00:17+0000

2023-04-01T00:17+0000

2023-04-01T00:17+0000

world

switzerland

bern

train

train derailment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104692/45/1046924539_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_38f383ee0651ae9bed3dadcb1f72929d.jpg

The Bern police said on Twitter on Friday that two trains derailed in the evening. At least three people were injured in the municipality of Luscherz, the police said. Meanwhile, the Swiss 20 Minuten news portal said that a total of 12 people were injured in two separate derailments: in Luscherz and in Buren zum Hof. There are three children among the injured. Another forty people were rescued. Police said, as cited by 20 Minuten on Friday, that the train derailment in Luscherz occurred due to strong winds in the area.

switzerland

bern

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

switzerland, swiss train derailment, bern, train derailment