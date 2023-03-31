International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230331/scientists-sound-alarm-about-possible-collapse-of-vital-ocean-currents-near-antarctica-1109016090.html
Scientists Sound Alarm About Possible 'Collapse' of Vital Ocean Currents Near Antarctica
Scientists Sound Alarm About Possible 'Collapse' of Vital Ocean Currents Near Antarctica
The so-called Antarctic ocean overturning circulation may slow by over 40 percent in the next 30 years "if global carbon emissions continue at the current rate," researchers claim.
2023-03-31T18:56+0000
2023-03-31T18:56+0000
science & tech
antarctica
ocean
water
flow
collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7b4772efbb3c713c9b17ca96df740c.jpg
The deep ocean water circulation system near Antarctica, which influences climate and marine ecosystems to a considerable degree, may be in peril, a new study suggests.The research, coordinated by Scientia Professor Matthew England of the University of South Wales Sydney (UNSW Sydney), postulates that carbon emissions in the world have a negative effect on the process that involves trillions of tons of cold seawater sinking off the coast of Antarctica and driving the flow of overturning circulation – “a network of currents that spans the world’s oceans” that “carries heat, carbon, oxygen and nutrients around the globe.”The researchers have discovered that the melting of Antarctic ice results in the ocean waters near the frozen continent becoming less dense, which slows the Antarctic overturning circulation.If the current in question were to collapse, the oceans below the 4,000 meter depth would stagnate, as the press release puts it, with Prof. England warning about a “possible long-term extinction of an iconic water mass.”“Such profound changes to the ocean’s overturning of heat, freshwater, oxygen, carbon and nutrients will have a significant adverse impact on the oceans for centuries to come,” he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/antarctic-ice-shelf-crumbling-twice-as-fast-as-previously-estimated-study-finds-1099497549.html
antarctica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0ce413c8be627b851d4778728fbdff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ocean currents, carbon emissions
ocean currents, carbon emissions

Scientists Sound Alarm About Possible 'Collapse' of Vital Ocean Currents Near Antarctica

18:56 GMT 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Chris LarsenThe frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station.
The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Chris Larsen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The so-called Antarctic ocean overturning circulation may slow by over 40 percent in the next 30 years "if global carbon emissions continue at the current rate," researchers claim.
The deep ocean water circulation system near Antarctica, which influences climate and marine ecosystems to a considerable degree, may be in peril, a new study suggests.
The research, coordinated by Scientia Professor Matthew England of the University of South Wales Sydney (UNSW Sydney), postulates that carbon emissions in the world have a negative effect on the process that involves trillions of tons of cold seawater sinking off the coast of Antarctica and driving the flow of overturning circulation – “a network of currents that spans the world’s oceans” that “carries heat, carbon, oxygen and nutrients around the globe.”
“Our modelling shows that if global carbon emissions continue at the current rate, then the Antarctic overturning will slow by more than 40 percent in the next 30 years – and on a trajectory that looks headed towards collapse,” England said as quoted in a press release by UNSW Sydney.
The researchers have discovered that the melting of Antarctic ice results in the ocean waters near the frozen continent becoming less dense, which slows the Antarctic overturning circulation.
This satellite image provided by NASA shows Aqua MODIS 16 on March 2022, shows C-38 in one piece chasing the main piece of C-37 moving west on the coastal current - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
Science & Tech
Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Twice as Fast as Previously Estimated, Study Finds
12 August 2022, 04:00 GMT
If the current in question were to collapse, the oceans below the 4,000 meter depth would stagnate, as the press release puts it, with Prof. England warning about a “possible long-term extinction of an iconic water mass.”
“Such profound changes to the ocean’s overturning of heat, freshwater, oxygen, carbon and nutrients will have a significant adverse impact on the oceans for centuries to come,” he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала