Breaking News: Russian President Putin Signs Decree Approving New Foreign Policy Concept
Lavrov: Moscow’s New Foreign Policy Concept Calls Out US As Main Instigator of Anti-Russian Policy
The Russian Security Council earlier stressed that the country's new foreign policy concept reflects a new approach to Moscow's relations with the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to approve the country's new foreign policy concept.Putin said that the Russian Foreign Ministry along with other departments had worked hard to bring the new foreign policy concept in line with modern realities.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his part underscored that the document directly calls the US the main instigator of anti-Russian politics in the world.
Lavrov: Moscow’s New Foreign Policy Concept Calls Out US As Main Instigator of Anti-Russian Policy

11:17 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 31.03.2023)
The Russian Security Council earlier stressed that the country’s new foreign policy concept reflects a new approach to Moscow’s relations with the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to approve the country’s new foreign policy concept.
Putin said that the Russian Foreign Ministry along with other departments had worked hard to bring the new foreign policy concept in line with modern realities.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his part underscored that the document directly calls the US the main instigator of anti-Russian politics in the world.
