https://sputniknews.com/20230331/over-3-bln-ppe-items-disposed-by-uk-government-during-covid-pandemic-1108980607.html

Over 3 Bln PPE Items Disposed by UK Government During COVID Pandemic

Over 3 Bln PPE Items Disposed by UK Government During COVID Pandemic

More than 3 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, eye protectors and aprons, have been disposed by the UK government, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) data has revealed.

2023-03-31T06:11+0000

2023-03-31T06:11+0000

2023-03-31T06:17+0000

world

uk

uk department of health and social care

covid-19

pandemic

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204495_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3677c55a2b55da7ec99667ae0ffe949d.jpg

More than 3 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, eye protectors and aprons, have been disposed by the UK government, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) data has revealed.The figures includes more than 1.4 billion PPE items worth almost £1 billion ($1.2 billion) that have been burned by the government, according to the DHSC.No 10 has repeatedly been slammed over its handling of PPE amid the pandemic, including the purchase of useless items.Late last year, Tory cabinet ministers were accused of a "pitiful attempt" to recoup taxpayers' money lost to "dodgy" COVID contracts that were clinched by Downing Street. The ministers reportedly recovered just £18million ($22 million) of the hundreds of millions in taxpayers' money believed to have been wasted on potentially fraudulent PPE deals.Also last year, the Commons’ Committee of Public Accounts claimed inflated prices and kits that did not meet requirements added to the government losing 75% of £12 billion ($14.8 billion) allocated for PPE in the first year of the COVID pandemic.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk government's disposal of ppe items, critcism over no 10 handling purchasing ppe items, covid-19 pandemic