https://sputniknews.com/20230331/over-3-bln-ppe-items-disposed-by-uk-government-during-covid-pandemic-1108980607.html
Over 3 Bln PPE Items Disposed by UK Government During COVID Pandemic
Over 3 Bln PPE Items Disposed by UK Government During COVID Pandemic
More than 3 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, eye protectors and aprons, have been disposed by the UK government, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) data has revealed.
2023-03-31T06:11+0000
2023-03-31T06:11+0000
2023-03-31T06:17+0000
world
uk
uk department of health and social care
covid-19
pandemic
government
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204495_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3677c55a2b55da7ec99667ae0ffe949d.jpg
More than 3 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, eye protectors and aprons, have been disposed by the UK government, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) data has revealed.The figures includes more than 1.4 billion PPE items worth almost £1 billion ($1.2 billion) that have been burned by the government, according to the DHSC.No 10 has repeatedly been slammed over its handling of PPE amid the pandemic, including the purchase of useless items.Late last year, Tory cabinet ministers were accused of a "pitiful attempt" to recoup taxpayers' money lost to "dodgy" COVID contracts that were clinched by Downing Street. The ministers reportedly recovered just £18million ($22 million) of the hundreds of millions in taxpayers' money believed to have been wasted on potentially fraudulent PPE deals.Also last year, the Commons’ Committee of Public Accounts claimed inflated prices and kits that did not meet requirements added to the government losing 75% of £12 billion ($14.8 billion) allocated for PPE in the first year of the COVID pandemic.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204495_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4909ff32dbea069c2e7ea322e8078cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk government's disposal of ppe items, critcism over no 10 handling purchasing ppe items, covid-19 pandemic
uk government's disposal of ppe items, critcism over no 10 handling purchasing ppe items, covid-19 pandemic
Over 3 Bln PPE Items Disposed by UK Government During COVID Pandemic
06:11 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 31.03.2023)
In 2022, the UK House of Commons’ Committee of Public Accounts accused the government of losing 75% of the £12 billion spent on PPE amid COVID pandemic to inflated prices and deficient kits.
More than 3 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, eye protectors and aprons, have been disposed by the UK government, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) data has revealed.
An estimated 3.14 billion PPE items, which were bought by No 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic, have reportedly been shed “through a mixture of recycling, energy from waste processes – including some incineration – donations and sales.”
The figures includes more than 1.4 billion PPE items worth almost £1 billion ($1.2 billion) that have been burned by the government, according to the DHSC.
No 10 has repeatedly been slammed over its handling of PPE amid the pandemic
, including the purchase of useless items.
Late last year, Tory cabinet ministers were accused of a "pitiful attempt" to recoup taxpayers' money lost to "dodgy" COVID contracts that were clinched by Downing Street. The ministers reportedly recovered just £18million ($22 million) of the hundreds of millions in taxpayers' money believed to have been wasted on potentially fraudulent PPE deals.
Also last year, the Commons’ Committee of Public Accounts claimed inflated prices and kits that did not meet requirements added to the government losing 75% of £12 billion ($14.8 billion) allocated for PPE in the first year of the COVID pandemic.