Russian Air Defense Shots Down Ukraine’s Grom-2 Missile, Defense Ministry Says
13:32 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 30.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems have intercepted Ukraine’s new Grom-2 operational-tactical missile for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the day, one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted, and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Novoandeyevka and Zelyony Gai of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the Ukrainian sidehas lost over 340 soldiers and foreign mercenaries, as well as 24 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day.
"In the Donetsk direction … over the past day, over 340 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, one installation of the Uragan MLRS, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in the statement, adding that approximately 180 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions.
More statements from the Ministry:
As many as 50 Ukrainian servicemen and two automobiles, were destroyed in the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People's Republic.
In the Donetsk People's Republic and the LPR, the Russian army destroyed up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, a Grad MLRS installation, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.
In the DPR, the Ukrainian military lost over 340 military personnel and mercenaries, two tanks, four IFVs, six armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, one Uragan MLRS, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.
Over 25 Ukrainian servicemen and two armored fighting vehicles were destroyed in the Zaporozhye Region and the DPR.
In the Kherson Region, as many as 25 Ukrainian servicemen, 11 vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers were wiped out.
The Russian army eliminated 93 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, besides manpower and equipment, in 107 districts in a 24-hour period.
A Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defenses.