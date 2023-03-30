https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russian-air-defense-shots-down-ukraines-hrim-2-missile-defense-ministry-says-1108960132.html

Russian Air Defense Shots Down Ukraine’s Grom-2 Missile, Defense Ministry Says

The Russian air defense systems have intercepted Ukraine’s new Hrim-2 operational-tactical missile for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the day, one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted, and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Novoandeyevka and Zelyony Gai of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that the Ukrainian sidehas lost over 340 soldiers and foreign mercenaries, as well as 24 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day."In the Donetsk direction … over the past day, over 340 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, one installation of the Uragan MLRS, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in the statement, adding that approximately 180 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions.More statements from the Ministry:

