https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russia-to-demand-reports-from-investigators-of-nord-stream-blasts-moscow-says-1108966409.html
Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says
Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says
Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T15:19+0000
2023-03-30T15:19+0000
2023-03-30T15:19+0000
nord stream sabotage
russian foreign ministry
seymour hersh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg
The blasts at Nord Stream pipeline occured in the end of September 2022. In February 2023, prominent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report, where he stated that US and Norway were behind Nord Stream sabotage. In March 2023 foreign media published an article implicating a group of Ukrainian militants in the act. However, Moscow insists that only few states in the world, including US and UK, are capable of undersea operation of that scale.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/im-telling-you-he-did-it-seymour-hersh-slams-biden-as-nord-stream-bomber-at-national-press-club-1108441421.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_676aa45cb505d9f29acb4416c215b5e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, investigation, red herring
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, investigation, red herring
Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
"We will continue to raise this issue, it is, understandably for the West, uncomfortable. We will return to it and return these countries and their regimes, demand a report on national investigations," Zakharova told reporters.
The blasts at Nord Stream pipeline occured in the end of September 2022. In February 2023, prominent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report, where he stated that US and Norway were behind Nord Stream sabotage.
In March 2023 foreign media published an article implicating a group of Ukrainian militants in the act. However, Moscow insists that only few states in the world, including US and UK, are capable of undersea operation of that scale.