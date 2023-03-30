https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russia-to-demand-reports-from-investigators-of-nord-stream-blasts-moscow-says-1108966409.html

Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says

Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

The blasts at Nord Stream pipeline occured in the end of September 2022. In February 2023, prominent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report, where he stated that US and Norway were behind Nord Stream sabotage. In March 2023 foreign media published an article implicating a group of Ukrainian militants in the act. However, Moscow insists that only few states in the world, including US and UK, are capable of undersea operation of that scale.

