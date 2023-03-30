International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russia-to-demand-reports-from-investigators-of-nord-stream-blasts-moscow-says-1108966409.html
Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says
Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says
Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T15:19+0000
2023-03-30T15:19+0000
nord stream sabotage
russian foreign ministry
seymour hersh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg
The blasts at Nord Stream pipeline occured in the end of September 2022. In February 2023, prominent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report, where he stated that US and Norway were behind Nord Stream sabotage. In March 2023 foreign media published an article implicating a group of Ukrainian militants in the act. However, Moscow insists that only few states in the world, including US and UK, are capable of undersea operation of that scale.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/im-telling-you-he-did-it-seymour-hersh-slams-biden-as-nord-stream-bomber-at-national-press-club-1108441421.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_676aa45cb505d9f29acb4416c215b5e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, investigation, red herring
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, investigation, red herring

Russia to Demand Reports From Investigators of Nord Stream Blasts, Moscow Says

15:19 GMT 30.03.2023
© Photo : Danish Defence CommandGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Photo : Danish Defence Command
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
"We will continue to raise this issue, it is, understandably for the West, uncomfortable. We will return to it and return these countries and their regimes, demand a report on national investigations," Zakharova told reporters.
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
‘I'm Telling You, He Did It’: Seymour Hersh Slams Biden as Nord Stream Bomber at National Press Club
16 March, 04:09 GMT
The blasts at Nord Stream pipeline occured in the end of September 2022. In February 2023, prominent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report, where he stated that US and Norway were behind Nord Stream sabotage.
In March 2023 foreign media published an article implicating a group of Ukrainian militants in the act. However, Moscow insists that only few states in the world, including US and UK, are capable of undersea operation of that scale.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала