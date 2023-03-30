https://sputniknews.com/20230330/re-routing-of-us-drones-over-black-sea-has-hindered-intel-in-ukraine-1108932770.html
Re-routing of US Drones Over Black Sea Has Hindered Intel in Ukraine
Re-routing of US Drones Over Black Sea Has Hindered Intel in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the rerouting of U.S. drones over the Black Sea and how it has hurt the Ukranian regime.
2023-03-30T04:09+0000
2023-03-30T04:09+0000
2023-03-30T09:24+0000
fault lines
radio
twitter
nashville
hatecrime
black sea
drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108932624_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ff1a2484650c343db08b5d6a055922bf.png
Re-routing of U.S. drones over Black Sea has hindered intel in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the rerouting of U.S. drones over the Black Sea and how it has hurt the Ukranian regime.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystOli London - K-Pop Star, Media Personality & AuthorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the US decision to reroute its surveillance drones on a different route over the Black Sea after the Russian-US air collision earlier this month.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by author Oil London to talk about the mass shooting at a christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a transgender former student and the way the mainstream media are covering the story.In the last hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss the timing of the IRS visit to “Twittter files” journalist Matt Taibbi’s home on the same day he gave evidence to Congress on the 'weaponization of the federal government'.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
nashville
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108932624_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc02094d2c026be17bc997d3397e4e16.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn, who downed the reaper drone, us drone fall, us intel in ukraine, twitter files case, how fbi gets our data, matt taibbi congress hearing
fault lines, school shooting in nashville, who caused mass shooting in tn, who downed the reaper drone, us drone fall, us intel in ukraine, twitter files case, how fbi gets our data, matt taibbi congress hearing
Re-routing of US Drones Over Black Sea Has Hindered Intel in Ukraine
04:09 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 30.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the rerouting of US drones over the Black Sea and how it has hurt the Ukranian regime.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Oli London - K-Pop Star, Media Personality & Author
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the US decision to reroute its surveillance drones on a different route over the Black Sea after the Russian-US air collision earlier this month.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by author Oil London to talk about the mass shooting at a christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a transgender former student and the way the mainstream media are covering the story.
In the last hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss the timing of the IRS visit to “Twittter files” journalist Matt Taibbi’s home on the same day he gave evidence to Congress on the 'weaponization of the federal government'.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.