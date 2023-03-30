https://sputniknews.com/20230330/re-routing-of-us-drones-over-black-sea-has-hindered-intel-in-ukraine-1108932770.html

Re-routing of US Drones Over Black Sea Has Hindered Intel in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the rerouting of U.S. drones over the Black Sea and how it has hurt the Ukranian regime.

Re-routing of U.S. drones over Black Sea has hindered intel in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the rerouting of U.S. drones over the Black Sea and how it has hurt the Ukranian regime.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystOli London - K-Pop Star, Media Personality & AuthorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the US decision to reroute its surveillance drones on a different route over the Black Sea after the Russian-US air collision earlier this month.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by author Oil London to talk about the mass shooting at a christian school in Nashville, TN where six people were killed by a transgender former student and the way the mainstream media are covering the story.In the last hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss the timing of the IRS visit to “Twittter files” journalist Matt Taibbi’s home on the same day he gave evidence to Congress on the 'weaponization of the federal government'.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

