https://sputniknews.com/20230330/no-evidence-of-weapon-misuse-in-ukraine-claim-us-officials-during-hearing-on-aid-1108941170.html

No Evidence of Weapon Misuse in Ukraine, US Officials Claim During Hearing on Aid

No Evidence of Weapon Misuse in Ukraine, US Officials Claim During Hearing on Aid

On Wednesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee on aid to Ukraine lawmakers spent hours listening to witness testimony from officials observing the agencies responsible for distributing the billions in aid given to Ukraine by America.

2023-03-30T03:24+0000

2023-03-30T03:24+0000

2023-03-30T03:24+0000

world

house foreign affairs committee

military aid

black market

lloyd austin

us defense department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108562932_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8766ffc15fbb5893a11579b324fb2335.jpg

The watchdogs claim that so far, no evidence of misuse of American funds or weapons has been seen in Ukraine.Some Republican lawmakers have criticized the Biden administration for giving Ukraine what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy described as a “blank check” in the lead-up to the midterm elections that took place in November.During the hearing, however, Republican lawmakers seemed to back away from that assertion, clarifying that the hearing did not indicate that they are unwilling to send more aid to Ukraine.That did not satisfy Democratic lawmakers in the committee, including New York Representative Gregory Meeks who said that the “MAGA Republicans” are helping Russia simply by holding the hearing. Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, took it a step further, saying the committee should instead be talking about how to get more weapons into the hands of Ukrainians.The watchdogs admitted that they do not have a full accounting of every dollar spent in Ukraine. “We're doing oversight at the speed of war,” said Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch.The watchdogs also admitted that the situation may change as the conflict progresses.One Republican suggested that a new office be created specifically to monitor aid to Ukraine, something the United States did in 2008 with Afghanistan.In contrast to the assurances from US watchdogs, multiple international agencies, including Interpol and Europol, have expressed concerns that the weapons in Ukraine may end up in other European countries or elsewhere in the world. In October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the monthly amount of weapons smuggling in Ukraine exceeds $1 billion.Last June, a screenshot of US-made Javelin rocket launchers being sold on the dark web was posted by ASB Military News on Telegram. The United States dismissed the post as “Russian propaganda.”The issue of F-16 fighter jets and MQ-9 drones, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for, also came up during the hearings.“That won’t help them in this current fight,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said, while not ruling out the possibility that they could be given F-16s or “some other fourth-generation aircraft” in the future, likely after the conflict.Austin also said that the F-16s would be counteracted by Russia’s robust air defense capabilities.Russia has warned the United States and NATO about providing further weapons to Ukraine, saying that doing so will increase the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/very-worrying-swedish-police-ring-alarm-bell-over-gangs-armed-with-anti-tank-weapons-1097408238.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ukraine aid misuse, corruption, black market, weapons