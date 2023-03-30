https://sputniknews.com/20230330/imf-expects-another-difficult-year-in-2023-1108941612.html

IMF Expects Another Difficult Year in 2023

IMF Expects Another Difficult Year in 2023

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The global economy will face another difficult year in 2023, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva...

The IMF chief said a rapid transition from low to much higher interest rates was necessary in order to fight inflation. However, that has inevitably caused turbulence in the banking sector in some advanced economies and made policy choices harder, she added. Georgieva said trade integration became a key component of strong economic growth for many decades. but it is important to make supply chains more secure and diversified. In this situation, Georgieva called on countries to express solidarity with those in greatest need. She also underscored the importance of protecting vulnerable people and providing them targeted support.

